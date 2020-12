A fake income tax circular of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is under circulation. The fake circular states that the date for filing of income tax returns or Statements for Tax Year 2020 has been extended till January 31, 2021.

The FBR has clarified that the so-called income tax circular no. 20 of 2020 is fake. The FBR has not extended the date till January 31, 2020.

The FBR added that they would not extend the date for filing of income tax returns beyond Dec 8, 2020.