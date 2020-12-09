India Planning A “Surgical Strike” in Pakistan to Divert Attention from Local Scandals

Pakistan army has issued a high-alert to its troops deployed at the eastern border after intelligence agencies intercepted classified information which suggests India is contemplating a surgical strike to divert the world’s attention from the ongoing farmers’ protests, led by Sikh farmers, that has swept across the country.

Sources have it that the BJP-led Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi would go to any extent to put an end to the Sikh-led farmers’ protests that could potentially prove to be an impetus to the Khalistan movement, a Sikh separatist movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state, called Khalistan.

As a result, armed forces stationed along the eastern border, in general, and those guarding the LOC and Working Boundary, in particular, have received orders from the military’s top brass to remain high-alert to swiftly dismantle nefarious Indian designs.

Hailing mostly from the “rice bowl” of India- Punjab and Haryana- hundreds of thousands of farmers across India have been on the streets, particularly in New Delhi, for the past two weeks, seeking revocation of three farm laws that were promulgated in September this year.

Yesterday, the Sikh leaders of the protests issued a “Bharat Band” (Shutdown India) call to bring the Indian government to its knees. The farmers’ nationwide shutdown call has been supported by trade unions and opposition parties equally.

Indian PM Modi has said that the farm laws are aimed to deregulate the country’s agriculture sector by allowing farmers, who have long sold their produce at government-controlled wholesale markets with guaranteed prices, to also sell their produce at a market price directly to private buyers.

On the other hand, farmers argue that these laws will do little to benefit them as they fear they would lose essential government support that has been in place for decades. They claim that the laws would leave them vulnerable to large corporations for exploitation.

Successive Indian governments have had helped the farmers by guaranteeing fixed prices, issuing loans, and providing relief packages when crops get destroyed by natural disasters. However, PM Modi systematically rolled back these benefits to the farmers after assuming office.

Sadly, PM Modi’s poor agriculture decisions in recent years have led to the downfall of the Indian agriculture sector, which accounts for 15% of the $2.9 trillion Indian economy. Thousands of debt-ridden farmers have taken their lives due to the Modi government’s decisions related to agriculture. In 2019 alone, more than 10,000 Indian farmers committed suicide after they were left to fend for themselves by the government.

So far, five rounds of talks between the representatives of Sikhs-led protestors and Narendra Modi’s government have ended in failure. Round six of the talks was scheduled today but the Indian government announced its cancellation, citing that farmers have refused to participate in any more talks.

Farmers have pledged that they would not budge until the Indian government announces annulment of the farm laws. As for the Indian government, facing one of its worst crises to date in the form of these protests, options appear limited and it seems it would capitulate before the protestors and repeal the farm laws.