Proton Reveals X70 SUV for the Pakistani Market

Al-Haj Proton offered a sneak peek at the X70 SUV that will be sold in Pakistan this month at a preview-launch ceremony in Karachi yesterday.

Video Courtesy of Hanif Memon.

The Proton X70 is a compact crossover SUV that is set to take on the Hyundai Tucson, the Kia Sportage, and the MG HS in Pakistan.

As revealed at the event, the X70 will have the following features.

Design and Dimensions

The vehicles that were on display at the event were in two handsome body colors – red and metallic grey.

The sharp front end exudes the look of a sports car with the aggressive front grille, bumper, and headlights, while the side profile resembles any other compact crossover SUV. However, the 18-inch wheels and the chrome side impacts on the bottom make the side profile pop.

The rear end looks sporty with a Sportback-like sloping tailgate and a spoiler on top, sharp LED taillights, and a brake light at the bottom center, but the look goes a bit too far with the dual-exhausts, as the vehicle only has a 1.5 liter 3-cylinder engine that does not need more than a single exhaust tip to perform well.

However, on the whole, the X70 is a handsome SUV.

Performance

The X70 will be powered by a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 176 hp and 255 Nm of torque. All the power is sent either to the front wheels or all the wheels (depending on the variant) via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The SUV has ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology. Regarding the suspension setup, the vehicle has McPherson Struts at the front and a multi-link coil-spring suspension at the back. Both the variants will feature the eco-driving mode and the sports driving mode.

Convenience

The X70 will initially be offered in Pakistan as a Complete Built-Up Unit (CBU) imported from Malaysia. However, these CBUs have been made particularly for the Pakistani market, and as per reports, the Pakistani version of the X70 will have all the additional features of the international model.

The X70 will be presented here with three trim-levels that will all have leather-lined interiors, but only the top-of-the-line variant will have Nappa leather on the door panels, the dash, and the seats.

The base trim and the medium trim-levels will have plain roofs while the premium trim level will have a panoramic sunroof. Furthermore, all the variants will feature a central touch-sensitive infotainment system with cell phone connectivity, a smart voice recognition and command system, and 4G WIFI connectivity with a GSM SIM slot. The top trim-level will have a premium 8-speaker sound system with an amplifier and a subwoofer

Also, all the variants will feature a full LCD-based instrument cluster that displays all the vital information of the vehicle. Among their common features are steering wheel controls, a push-start button, welcome lights, power-folding mirrors, day-night rearview mirror, power windows, power driver-adjustable + ventilated front seats, and dual-zone climate control.

Safety

As a CBU, the X70 has the same safety technology that is available in the international market, and includes:

Six Airbags

ABS

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist

Hill-Start Assist

Hill-Descent Control

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Traction Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Backup Camera

Advance Drive Assist (ADA) Package (in the premium variant) that includes: Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitoring Auto High Beam Autonomous Braking A 360-degree Camera



Price

Although the X70 will initially be offered as a CBU in Pakistan, the automaker’s decision to put it into production by mid-2021 is subject to its desirability in the market.

The price will be revealed at the official launching but the community of car enthusiasts speculate that the SUV will cost between Rs. 5 million and Rs. 5.6 million which is either below or similar to the price ranges of its competitors.

The X70 has all the characteristics of a promising new addition to the Pakistani car market. However, whether it will be as well-received as the Kia Sportage – which is the benchmark of success for any new SUV – remains to be seen.