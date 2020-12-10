FBR to Regulate Online Import and Export

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to regulate and monitor the buying and selling of goods, including digital products through electronic transactions conducted via the internet or other computer-mediated (online communication) networks.

In this regard, the FBR has issued the draft of the Import and Export of E-Commerce Rules here on Thursday.

Senior FBR officials told ProPakistani that previously there were no customs rules to regulate the imports and exports (not in commercial quantity) taking place through courier companies under E-Commerce. This will help in monitoring, particularly the buying and selling of Chinese goods coming into Pakistan through courier companies.

The amount of taxes and duties to be paid on such goods will also accurately assessed by the customs department under the new E-Commerce Rules.

According to the rules, the new procedure shall apply for assessment and clearance of imported or exported goods of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) transactions through authorized dealer via designated customs station notified by the list.

The FBR has also explained the responsibilities of registered courier and e-commerce exporters and importers.

Under the rules, “e-commerce” means buying and selling of goods or services, including digital products through electronic transactions conducted via the internet or other computer-mediated (online communication) networks.

The “e-commerce exporter” means an exporter who has been registered by an authorized dealer of the State Bank of Pakistan in the B2C e-commerce module in WeBOC and the “e-commerce importer” means an importer or end consumer receiving goods meant for personal use, not for commercial activity, who has been registered with the WeBOC e-commerce portal.

These regulations shall not apply to the following goods:

Goods requiring testing of samples

Animals

Perishable goods

Foodstuff including beverages

Medicines of any sort

Alcoholic drinks

Restricted items subject to fulfillment of import and export regulations under the relevant law, the prohibition under sections 15 and 16 of the Customs Act, 1969, and import and export goods, which are intended for clearance from customs station or airport other than at which arrived.

Under the new rules, the registered courier shall file the prior arrival manifest of e-commerce goods in the prescribed format. Risk Management System shall be applied at the manifest filing stage.

The consumer shall provide the details of shipment and e-commerce importer. E-commerce goods of the consumer shall be cleared upon provision of information before the manifest or post-arrival of the goods. Goods declaration shall be filed by the registered courier on behalf of e-commerce importer and exporter on the specified type of goods declaration for e-commerce.

The goods shall be cleared upon examination and assessment through the WeBOC system upon the decision by the RMS system.

Duty and taxes shall be paid by the e-commerce importer and exporter through the following methods, self-payment by the e-commerce e-importer and exporter through a unique payment ID and payment through an authorized registered courier.

The registered courier shall be responsible along with the e-commerce importer or exporter as the case may be and shall be, dealt with under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, FBR added.