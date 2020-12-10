Virgin Atlantic to Operate Regular Flights to Pakistan

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has allowed Virgin Atlantic to operate four flights a week from Manchester to Islamabad.

The permission was granted on Wednesday through an official notification, bearing the signatures of the Director Transport of the PCAA.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Fishermen Spot World’s Rarest Whale Near Pakistani Seas

The British airline had reportedly made a formal request for flight operations to Pakistan on 2 December and will use the latest Airbus A-332 for these flights.

The flight operations will commence on 13 December when the first passenger flight VS365 will take off from London and will land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on 14 December in the morning.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Slams US On Biased Religious Freedom Report

The latest route addition for the British carrier will increase its weekly number of flights to the country to eleven and has already received permission for seven weekly flights from London to both Lahore and Islamabad. Overall, Virgin Atlantic will operate four weekly flights between London and Lahore, and three flights between Lon­don and Islamabad.

The British carrier also operated a cargo flight VS364 from England to Pakistan on 7 December.