Big Bash Hero Haris Rauf Signed By Melbourne Stars Again

Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf, has re-signed with Big Bash League outfit, Melbourne Stars. Haris will be available to join the squad in January, after completing his international duty with Pakistan on their tour of New Zealand.

ALSO READ

Advertisement

Imad & Hafeez to Leave Squad After T20I Series

Haris took the tournament by storm last year and was named in the BBL Team of the Tournament. Melbourne Stars will be looking forward to welcoming their star pacer and along with Dilbar Hussain, the Lahore Qalandars duo can cause havoc to any opposition batting line up.

🤯 Haris Rauf is returning! 2020 up to its old tricks, @HarisRauf14 is now available from early January and will return to the @MCG 💚#TeamGreen — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 11, 2020

Haris Rauf played ten matches for Melbourne Stars last year, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 13.40 at an economy rate of 7.06. He picked up a five-wicket haul against Hobart Hurricanes and also picked up a hattrick in the tournament.

“I’m very happy that I can come back to the Melbourne Stars this season and play at the MCG again,” Rauf said.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Cricket Team’s Tour of New Zealand: Pictures

“It was an unbelievable journey last season and it changed my life in so many ways. The Stars fans were very supportive of me and I can’t wait to play in front of them again. The support of all the Pakistan community in Melbourne was fantastic and hopefully, we can put in some big performances this season.”

Melbourne Head Coach, David Hussey, said that he is excited to welcome him back to the team and appreciated his efforts last season. He said that Haris will provide them with raw pace and give another dimension to their bowling lineup.

Haris is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistani national team and will be seen in action in the three T20Is starting from 18th December.