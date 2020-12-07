Imad & Hafeez to Leave Squad After T20I Series

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez will be released after the completion of the T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Having recently signed a contract for the Big Bash League’s Melbourne Renegades, Imad Wasim will join them following the end of the T20I series.

The 31-year-old will be able to play immediately after landing in Australia without having to quarantine due to the COVID travel-bubble agreement between New Zealand and Australia.

As for Hafeez, he will return to Pakistan on 24 December as he no longer plays Test cricket.

Led by skipper Babar Azam, the 54-member squad of the Pakistan cricket had landed in Christchurch on 24 November and was observing the two-week mandatory quarantine required by the New Zealand government. Out of the 54, 10 players had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Earlier today, New Zealand’s health authorities granted permission to the Pakistan cricket squad to start training after the remaining 44 players tested negative for COVID-19 during the fifth and final round of testing executed on Sunday.

With this, Pakistan is all set to take on New Zealand in 2 Tests and 3 T20s, with the tour scheduled to formally begin with a T20I on 18 December in Auckland.