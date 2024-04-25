CM Maryam Lands in Trouble After Wearing Police Uniform

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stirred controversy as she appeared at a passing out parade adorned in a police uniform. Pictures of CM Maryam Nawaz went viral, sparking outrage on social media as well as legal action.

Her unexpected attire drew widespread attention as images of her in the police uniform circulated across social media platforms. In response, a lawyer took swift action, filing a petition in the sessions court seeking the registration of a case against the sitting Chief Minister for allegedly violating regulations by donning law enforcement attire.

Advocate Waqar Ali Shah, representing the petitioner, lodged the complaint, arguing that CM Maryam Nawaz lacked the authority to wear a police uniform, given her status as neither a government official nor a member of the provincial police force. The petition, filed under sections 22-A and B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CR.P.C), called for the initiation of criminal proceedings against the PML-N leader, naming the SHO of Old Anarkali police station as a respondent.

Earlier in the day, CM Maryam had received a guard of honor and presented awards to top performers at the Police Training College, emphasizing her government’s commitment to enhancing female representation within the police force. Despite her efforts to commend women serving in law enforcement and advocate for the rule of law, her choice of attire sparked considerable backlash.

The controversy comes amid existing public scrutiny following an unfortunate incident involving one of CM Maryam’s security vehicles, which resulted in the accidental death of a youngster in Narowal. In an attempt to appease the grieving family, CM Maryam offered a compensation cheque worth Rs. 2.5 million. However, the gesture failed to resonate positively with the public, further exacerbating the criticism surrounding her actions.