Huawei Confirms Nova 8 Launch for December 23

Huawei has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Nova 8 series of phones on Weibo today. The Chinese brand will be launching the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro on December 23 in China.

The Nova 8 SE launched last month as a budget-friendly phone, the base Nova 8 is expected to be an upper mid-range device, and the Nova 8 Pro could be a flagship.

The teaser image that confirms the launch of the Nova 8 series also shows a silhouette of the back of the device. The phone has a large oval-shaped primary camera on the back, which goes along with a previous leak we saw last month.

According to the leak, the Nova 8 will have five camera lenses in this oval-shaped housing. It is almost the same design as the Huawei V40, but with a differently shaped housing.

There is no official word on the front of the device, but leaks have shown that the Nova 8 will have a flat display panel with a dual punch-hole front camera. The Nova 8 Pro, on the other hand, will have curved edges on the display and both phones will a high refresh rate.

The Nova 8 Pro is rumored to feature the flagship Kirin 9000 chip, but since Huawei’s supply of Kirin chips is largely constrained due to the US ban, the device could come with a Dimensity chipset instead.

We will update this space as soon as there is more information.