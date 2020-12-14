Realme to Launch 7i on 15th Dec via Facebook Live

Smartphone brand Realme is introducing its new ‘ultra night camera phone’ with a high-resolution 64MP Quad Camera, Realme 7i, on December 15 via Facebook live at 1500 PST (3 PM). The launch will accompany designer toy ‘realmeow’ and the Buds Wireless Pro.

Realme 7i will feature a high-resolution 64MP Quad Camera, 16MP In-display Selfie Camera, and a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display. The phone is expected to serve the gaming enthusiasts well with its support of 18W Fast Charge, a 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone launch will accompany an official mascot, a designer toy called ‘realmeow’.

Realmeow is designed to be an alien character whose ‘galactic’ adventures will be portrayed in a movie that will premier at the launch of Realme 7i. The character has been developed by Mark A. Walsh who was the Directing Animator of Pixar’s Finding Nemo, as well as the Character Developer of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

Realme 7i launch shall also come with the all-new Realme Buds Wireless Pro. Featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC Technology) up to 35dB, Realme is set to launch this on the live event. Viewers can win exciting prizes such as Realme 7i, Realme Scale, and Realme Buds Wireless Pro by following these steps:

Watch and share the live event Tag 5 friends Answer a few simple questions asked live

Realme is popular for its decent quality and affordable smartphones, especially among the youth. After the success of Realme 7 and 7 Pro, the company expects a good market reception for 7i too.