CDA to Restore Century-Old Mosque at Shakarparian

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to restore a century-old mosque that was discovered in Shakarparian Village discovered during the construction of Lotus Lake. The ancient mosque had been identified as a national heritage site.

The mosque had been a place of worship for the villagers of Pairan who had moved away from their homelands during the development of Islamabad after receiving compensation from the CDA.

Environment Director, Irfan Niazi said, “During the construction of Lotus Lake, we found an abandoned mosque while we carried out the cleanliness operation and removed bushes”.

CDA Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed, stated, “I have already directed my team to take steps for the restoration of this mosque which is also our heritage”.

Regarding the construction of Lotus Lake, the Chairman said that it is in the final stage and will soon become a new tourist spot.

There was once a natural lotus lake in the vicinity but it had been destroyed during the construction of a cultural complex between 2004 and 2005. The CDA is currently constructing the new Lotus Lake at another place.

“The purpose of this lake and park, besides having a sitting facility and braque pits, is to provide a peaceful environment that is close to nature,” the Chairman remarked.