Top 4 Locations to Buy a House Under Rs1 Crore in Karachi

By Maham Tahir

Buying a home or selling a property is considered as a life-altering transaction, which is why one must secure all available information and contacts in order to crack the best deal available.

The city of lights – Karachi, serves as a home to over 17 million people.

Located on the eastern coast of the Arabian Sea, Karachi also has the Karachi Port – which is one of the largest and busiest deep-water seaports in South Asia, and Port Bin Qasim, which unarguably makes it Pakistan’s primary industrial and financial centre that adds a significant chunk to the country’s GDP.

The presence of immense investment and business opportunities is one of the main reasons why many people from all over the country and abroad move to Karachi.

For this, they need to find a perfect house.

However, what could once be done by simply stepping outside, is now not so simple anymore due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected all everyday activities, demands, market trends, and human lives across the globe.

In this uncertain time, Graana.com brings you the top locations to buy a house under Rs1 Crore in Karachi.

Top Five Locations to Buy Under 1 Crore Area Size Minimum Amount Maximum Amount 1 Gulshan-e-Iqbal 120 Sq. Yd. 90 lacs 1 Crore 2 Gulistan-e-Jauhar 120 Sq. Yd. 90 lacs 1 Crore 3 Scheme 33 120 Sq. Yd. 80 lacs 90 lacs 4 North Karachi 80 Sq. Yd. 70 lacs 90 lacs

1. Gulistan-e-Jauhar

A true representation of Karachi – Gulistan-e-Jauhar is a popular locality amongst the middle-income group, offering affordable housing options for everyone and making it one of the hottest areas in Karachi.

This neighbourhood located in the middle of the city is easily accessible through the major arteries, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, with Super Highway and Northern Bypass at the other end.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar is administered by Faisal Cantonment and City District Government Karachi (CDGK).

A few salient features of the locality include:

Jinnah International Airport situated a 10-minute drive away

Numerous affordable housing options and units

Well-structured educational institutions, and top-ranking universities – University of Karachi and NED University of Engineering and Technology – situated nearby

Numerous marketplaces as well as shopping malls

Water parks nearby

Easy commute

Basic amenities e.g. gy ms, banks, mosques, hospitals, sports complexes, etc.

If you are looking to buy a plot in a well-connected area of Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar is the right option. The price of a 120 sq. yd. plot ranges between Rs. 90 Lacs – Rs. 1 Crore.

2. Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Located on the Eastern end, Gulshan-e-Iqbal is an amalgam of diverse housing units and top-notch amenities, which caters mostly to the needs of high-end and middle-income groups.

This neighbourhood administered by the City District Government Karachi (CDGK) is connected to other parts of the city through major road networks, including Rashid Minhas Road, National Stadium Road, University Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

To ensure a quality lifestyle, the neighbourhood offers easy access to

Jinnah International Airport (just 10-minutes away)

Numerous affordable housing schemes

Numerous Restaurants

Waterpark nearby

Reputable educational institutions and top-ranking universities University of Karachi and NED University of Engineering and Technology situated nearby

Numerous market places including shopping malls

Well-connected to other areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Basic amenities e.g. gyms, banks, mosques, and health care facilities

If you are looking to buy a plot in Rs.1 Crore, Gulshan-e-Iqbal has been identified as one of the hottest options.

The price of a 120 sq. yd. plot ranges between Rs. 90 Lacs – Rs. 1 Crore.

3. Scheme 33

Scheme 33 is a huge locality, encompassing various important commercial areas and residential societies.

Administered under the authority of City District Government Karachi (CDGK), the area spreads over 54 sectors. Scheme 33 houses more than 293 housing societies within it, including Lawyers Colony, Gwalior Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima, Saadi Garden, etc.

Some of the most important amenities offered to the residents of Scheme 33 are

Affordable public transport options, including:

Daewoo Bus Terminal, situated on the main National Highway on Karachi –Hyderabad Motorway. Railway stations – Cantt Station on Abbasi Shaheed Road and Drigh Colony Railway Station in Shah Faisal Colony, situated almost 10-15mins away Jinnah International Airport at a 15min drive

Affordable housing schemes

Cafes and eateries

Numerous notable educational institutions in the vicinity, e.g. Aga Khan University, University of Karachi, and NED University

Basic amenities e.g. gyms, banks, health care facilities, religious places including mosques, churches and temples, etc.

Due to its vast area with numerous residential schemes, Scheme 33 offers many residential plots under Rs. 1 Crore.

The price of a 120 sq. yd. plot ranges between Rs 80 lac-Rs 90 lac.

4. North Karachi

As diverse as the provincial capital itself, North Karachi has a wide range of housing societies, representing socio-economic diversity to the fullest.

The diverse area is known for its hustle and bustle, due to being well-connected through a planned road network and availability of different modes of public transport.

Some of the basic amenities that ensure quality living include notable markets, including Hydri Super Market located on Shahrah-e-Humayun, Qadri Market and Tasdique Market in Block A, Sunday Market in Block N, Haidery Main Market located in Block H, and banks, gyms and parks.

As a very diverse community, the locality also houses a few churches and temples, besides mosques. Located nearby is Saint Jude’s Catholic Church in D’Silva Town in North Nazimabad, Philadelphia Pentecostal Church in Block Gulberg, Saint Philip’s Parish located in Block 13-D, Gulshan-e-Iqbal – about 5 km away, and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sector 11-E North Karachi – also around 4 km away.

Graana.com has recognised North Karachi as being one of the hottest areas to buy residential plots. The price of an 80 Sq. Yd. plot ranges between Rs. 70 lacs – 90 lacs.