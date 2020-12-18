Oppo A53 5G Launched With Affordable Price and 90Hz Display

The BBK-backed Smartphone manufacturer, Oppo, has launched its latest 5G mid-ranger, the Oppo A53 5G, in China today. Although the name suggests that the smartphone is just a 5G variant of the previously launched Oppo A53, it is not. The smartphone comes with a few tweaks internally, which gives it a performance boost.

Design and Display

Unlike the Oppo A53, which came with a rectangular camera bump, the Oppo A53 5G features a square camera bump on a matte back.

The smartphone is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, full RGB coverage, and 480-nit typical brightness.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 chipset topped with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

It runs ColorOS on top of Android 11.

Cameras

On the back, the handset features a triple sensor camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 4040 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

It is currently available for sale in China at a $198 price tag.

Specifications