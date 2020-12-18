Oppo A53 5G Launched With Affordable Price and 90Hz Display

The BBK-backed Smartphone manufacturer, Oppo, has launched its latest 5G mid-ranger, the Oppo A53 5G, in China today. Although the name suggests that the smartphone is just a 5G variant of the previously launched Oppo A53, it is not. The smartphone comes with a few tweaks internally, which gives it a performance boost.
Design and Display
Unlike the Oppo A53, which came with a rectangular camera bump, the Oppo A53 5G features a square camera bump on a matte back.
The smartphone is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, full RGB coverage, and 480-nit typical brightness.
Internals and Storage
Internally, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 chipset topped with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.
It runs ColorOS on top of Android 11.
Cameras
On the back, the handset features a triple sensor camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The whole package is fueled by a 4040 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.
It is currently available for sale in China at a $198 price tag.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC3
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)
- OS: Android 10, ColorOS
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90 Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Secondary: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack
- Fingerprint scanner: side-mounted
- Battery: 4040 mAh
- Price: $198