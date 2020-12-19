CNG Stations in Sindh to Remain Closed for 24 hours

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that CNG and RLNG stations in Sindh will remain closed from 8 AM on Saturday to 8 AM on Sunday.

ALSO READ

Advertisement

Mari Petroeum and Attock Refinery Jointly Begin Refining Operations for Crude Oil from Balochistan Field

A notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) read that the CNG and RLNG stations will be closed as part of the gas load management plan.

It also mentioned that the stations will be shut down for another twenty-four hours on Monday.

ALSO READ

Chairman Senate Committee Takes Suo Moto Notice on Corruption by OMCs

Earlier in October, the SSGC had announced the closure of all the CNG filling stations across Sindh on the alternative days Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Note that the government is considering transforming CNG stations into Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.