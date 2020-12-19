Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Detailed Leak Uncovers Price And Specifications

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is drawing near and we are starting to see more leaks on the company’s upcoming S21 lineup. We have already seen the S21 trio in unofficial renders, but now we have a detailed leak that not only shows the design but also talks about their specifications in detail.

The images come courtesy of WinFuture and they show the device in its “Phantom Silver” color with a subtle two-tone design.

The design shown in the images goes along with previous leaks. The S21 Ultra is expected to have a 6.8-inch display that is slightly curved around the edges. The back panel is also flatter compared to the S20 Ultra. However, the phone is going to be the same size as the S20 Ultra.

This display will be a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus and will have 1600 nits peak brightness.

The rear camera will have four lenses including a main 108MP sensor with Laser AF unlike before. This will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens, and two telephoto cameras, one of which will be a periscope lens capable of 10x zoom. The other will be a traditional 3x zoom telephoto lens, but both of them will be 10MP units.

The selfie camera in the punch-hole cutout will be a 40MP shooter.

The S21 Ultra will be powered by the Exynos 2100 chip in some regions, while other markets will get the Snapdragon 888 variant. It will have 12GB RAM and storage options will be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The MicroSD card slot is reportedly going to be removed.

Samsung has also more or less confirmed that it will come with S Pen support. There will be a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, but the charger may not be included in the box.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be priced around €1400 and will go for sale in mid-January.