Samsung Galaxy S21+ Video Review Confirms Previous Leaks

We have already seen plenty of images of the Galaxy S21 trio, but surprisingly, one of them has now appeared on an unofficial video review nearly a month before launch. YouTuber Random Stuff 2 has posted an unofficial video review of the Galaxy S21+ and talks about the device in detail.

Advertisement

The short video talks about the phone’s display, which is a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with tiny surrounding bezels and a centered punch-hole camera. The rear panel has a large triple camera module which includes a 12MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The telephoto camera is capable of 3x optical zoom.

Unlike the S20 series, the main cameras on the S21 trio will be better protected against scratches and cracks.

The reviewer also includes camera samples for the S21+ in the video and compared them to the iPhone 12 Pro. Keep in mind that the review unit in the video is not the final product and it will continue to receive updates before the final release. Camera results of the retail unit are likely going to be different.

According to the reviewer, the phone’s 4,500 mAh battery easily lasts the whole day despite heavy usage. He has also confirmed 8GB RAM, two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 5G.

Check out the video below for more details.