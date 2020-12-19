Samsung to Unveil Exynos 2100 2 Days Before Galaxy S21 Announcement

Samsung’s Unpacked event is expected to kick off on January 14 2021 where the company will announce the flagship S21 Trio. The three phones will reportedly feature Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chip, which is now confirmed to announce on January 12.

Samsung has confirmed the news via a video teaser posted on YouTube yesterday with the hashtag #ExynosIsBack.

According to rumors, Samsung’s flagship in-house chip will be based on the 5nm process featuring ARM’s X1 prime core clocked at 2.91 GHz. This will be accompanied by a trio of Cortex A78 cores running at 2.81 GHz and four power-efficient Cortex A55 cores at 2.21 GHz. The GPU on this SoC will be the Mali G78.

The Galaxy S21 trio is expected to feature the Exynos 2100 in India, but it remains to be seen which markets will offer Qualcomm’s chipset instead. The US, China, and South Korea usually get Qualcomm’s flagship chip and this time it is going to be the 5nm Snapdragon 888.

As seen in earlier benchmark reports, the two chipsets go toe to toe against one another in terms of performance. Check out the link below for detailed information on the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra.

