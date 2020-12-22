Realme Watch S Pro Revealed in New Teaser Image

Posted 25 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme has a new watch coming up tomorrow called the Realme Watch S Pro. Just two days ahead of its launch, company CEO Madhav Sheth shared a teaser image, revealing the wearable’s design entirely.

The Realme Watch S Pro has been spotted in leaks and teasers many times, leaving little to the imagination. The watch will have a circular dial and replaceable silicone bands while the display will be a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with support for the always-on feature. The watch will come in a stainless steel case and a stylish new package.

The Realme Watch S Pro will be capable of charging up in just a few hours and will provide 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge. There will also be a real-time heart rate sensor, SP02, 5ATM water resistance, dual GPS for more accurate tracking, and 15 different sports modes. There will be a variety of watch faces to choose from.

The smartwatch will be fully revealed on December 23.

