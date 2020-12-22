SAPM Offers a Solution to End Corruption in Pakistan

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, has recommended the death penalty for corruption, which he believes is the only way to eliminate the evil from the country.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“Ending corruption from the country is the mission of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and the incumbent government is following a zero-tolerance policy in this connection. The elimination of white-collar crimes takes time,” the SAPM declared.

He said that the government is aware of the issue of inflation as it is a big challenge, and added that practical measures are afoot to control it.

The PM’s aide hoped that Pakistan will soon be free of the coronavirus pandemic and that the next two years will bring prosperity to the country.

South Punjab

The SAPM revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to lay the foundation stone of the South Punjab secretariat in Multan.

He criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying the party had intended to make southern Punjab a separate province.

“A two-thirds majority is required for setting up a new province,” he stated.

Reflecting on the development projects in the pipeline, Dogar said that besides the construction of new educational institutes, the Mother and Child Hospital would be built at Ghala Godaam Chowk near the new pavilions at Qasim Bagh Cricket stadium.

“Roads will be widened to resolve the traffic problem,” he said.

The SAPM remarked that sewerage and the supply of clean drinking are two major issues in the city that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is working on.