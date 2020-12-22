Shahid Afridi Visits Ancestral Village With Family to Connect With His Roots

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, visited his ancestral village with his family to meet with the locals and check up on the progress of his hospital. Afridi took to Twitter to announce his visit and said that it is important for everyone to connect with their roots.

Afridi can be seen indulging in fun activities with his family while also enjoying his time with the locals. Lala can also be seen driving a tractor in the fields.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Waqar Younis Granted Leave Mid-Series to Meet His Family

No matter where you live in the world it’s always important to connect with your roots to better your sense of identity. With the family visiting our ancestral village-great meeting the locals, family & to check on progress of the hospital, whilst indulging on local delicacies 😊 pic.twitter.com/zuuOLL921S — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 21, 2020

Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) is building the Sahibzada Fazal Rehman Charity Hospital (SFCH) in Tangi Banda, Kohat. It is the first and only charity-based, high-quality healthcare provider in the area.

ALSO READ

Unhappy Afridi Reveals What Wrong Decisions Led to Amir’s Retirement

The hospital provides top-class healthcare facilities to the people of the area. It includes sixteen beds and is equipped with lab facilities, paramedic staff, and four full time dedicated doctors. According to the SAF website, the hospital is providing healthcare services to more than 100 patients daily.

Along with his charity work, Afridi can still be seen on the playing field. He recently captained Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League while he was announced as the marquee player for Qalandars in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League.