Aaron Summers to Create History by Becoming First Australian to Play Pakistan Domestic Cricket

Australian fast bowler Aaron Summers is set to create history by becoming the first Australian to take part in Pakistan domestic cricket. Summers will represent Southern Punjab in the National One Day Cup set to commence on January 8.

According to sources, the final negotiations between Summers and PCB are taking place and the official announcement will be made soon. Summers has reportedly received the No Objection Order (NOC) from Cricket Australia and will take part in the upcoming tournament.

Although the Australian government has enforced travel restrictions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is reported that Summers has already received his travel exemption to fly to Pakistan.

According to PCB’s regulations, each domestic team can have a maximum of one overseas player in their squad, although such instances have been a rare occurrence. Summers is set to become the first Australian in history to sign for a Pakistani domestic team. Southern Punjab made a special request to PCB to allow Summers to be a part of their squad, which looks likely to be approved.

The last high-profile international cricketer to take part in the Pakistan domestic team was Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza, while a few Afghanistan players have also been a part of the domestic setup.

Summers has previously represented Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, he took part in only two matches where he failed to make an impact. 24-year old has been in known in the Australian domestic circuit as a fiery bowler with exceptional pace. He has been a part of Big Bash League and has shared the dressing room with English fast-bowlers Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills.

The move will definitely help Pakistan domestic cricket in the long run, while it may also help in reviving Summers aspirations to represent his national side.