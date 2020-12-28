PM Imran Takes Notice of Gas Load Shedding in Pakistan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has taken notice of the load shedding of gas across the country and has called for a meeting on the on-going energy crisis.

The premier will be appraised by the federal ministers, special assistants, advisers, and concerned secretaries about the measures taken by the authorities to overcome the shortage of gas, and the initiatives that the government has taken for reforms in the sector. He will also be briefed about the demand and supply of power in the country in the meeting.

Earlier, the Petroleum Division officials had stated that an increase in the load-shedding of gas had been due to a four-day delay of the LNG cargo from Nigeria.

It is expected that the gas crisis will worsen in January 2021 and that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will shut down the RLNG supply to the power sector.

The SNGPL will experience a gas crisis of 500 mmcfd in January and the authorities will be able to divert 250 mmcfd to the local sector after cutting the supply of RLNG to the power sector.

If the situation worsens, the government may approve cuts in the supply of RLNG to the export industry once a week in January 2021.