Sindh High Court Bans Unlicensed CNG Cylinders in Cars

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has imposed a ban on the use of unverified Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders in passenger cars across the province. In this regard, the Inspector General (IG) Sindh has already been instructed by SHC to take a stern stance against those who do not comply with the new ruling.

During the session, when the lawyer for the CNG Association – upon asking for respite – was counter-questioned by the SHC, “Does the accident give any respite?” The SHC made its stance clear that there will be no relaxation or toleration for any form of negligence.

The SHC also directed the relevant authorities to take immediate action taken against those who use cylinders that are not licensed by the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP). The court made the license mandatory for all cylinder installation workshops across the province.

About a month ago, SHC sought a written explanation from the provincial government regarding the continued use of CNG cylinders in vehicles and was ‘furious’ at the government for recurring CNG cylinder-related accidents.

Reportedly, the representatives of relevant authorities were summoned to the court, where they were admonished for not formulating and ensuring safety standards for the installation and use of CNG kits.

SHC questioned the authorities about the enforcement of the law which requires CNG kit installers to fulfill all the legal formalities including the availability of a ‘fitness certificate’, in the absence of which, a ban is to be imposed on the responsible CNG kit installer, to which, the authorities reportedly didn’t have an affirmative response.

The government assured the SHC that strict measures shall be put in place to curb the use of unverified CNG cylinders, especially in public transport and school vans. The government officials also told the court that laws will be properly implemented going forward.