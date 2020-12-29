Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Fail to Gain World’s Trust

After exporting substandard essential medical equipment around the globe in the early days of the pandemic, China is now struggling to get the world to trust its Coronavirus vaccines, Bloomberg has reported.

Apprehensions persist in many countries across Asia, Africa, and South America where clinical trials of Chinese vaccines are being held because the Chinese government has issued little or no information regarding the vaccines.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

COVID-19 Mortality Rate Raises Alarms in Punjab

So far, the UAE remains the only country besides China to have approved the China-made Coronavirus vaccines for emergency use.

On the other hand, US and European pharmaceutical companies have published detailed findings at every stage of clinical trials of their Coronavirus vaccines, which is why many countries have already approved a handful of these vaccines for emergency use.

ALSO READ

PMD Forecasts Punjab’s Smog to Decrease in Coming Days

In response to Bloomberg’s questions, China’s Foreign Ministry said that the Chinese government has administered indigenously developed Coronavirus vaccines to more than 1 million Chinese citizens since July and has not yet identified any serious adverse reactions, adding that China has always prioritized the safety and effectiveness of its vaccines.

Meanwhile, CanSino Biologics, Sinovac Biotech, and Sinopharm, the three leading Chinese manufacturers of Coronavirus vaccines, declined to comment when Bloomberg inquired about the safety and efficacy of the Chinese vaccines.