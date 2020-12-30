Pakistan to Acquire Highly Advanced Armed Drones from China

Pakistan is set to acquire 50 Wing Loong II armed drones from China which will further consolidate its defensive capabilities.

The development has rung alarm bells in India as the Indian military lacks the capability to respond to the threat posed by Wing Loong II drones.

ALSO READ

2020 Was the Worst Year in Terms of Human Rights Violations in Kashmir by India

China has become a hub of modern drone technologies in recent years and has exported its hi-tech drones to many countries.

Azerbaijan’s military had also successfully deployed Chinese drones against Armenia in the weeks-long Nagorno-Karabakh war that ended in its victory last month.

About Wing Loong II

A Wing Long II armed drone is 11 meters long and has a height of 4.1 meters with a wingspan of 20.5 meters.

The maximum takeoff weight of a Wing Long II is 4,200 kilograms. It has a stall speed of 150 km/h and can reach a maximum speed of 370 km/h.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Gets 14 Dual-Seat JF-17 Thunder Jets From China

It is equipped with state-of-the-art air to ground radars, a GPS communication system, an electro-optical pod with daylight and infrared cameras and sensors, and a satellite link.

A Wing Long II armed drone is capable of dropping FT-10, FT-9, FT-7, GB7, and GB4 bombs and can fire BRM1, AKD-10, and BA-7 missiles.