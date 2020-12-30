Police Arrests Gang Involved in Looting Overseas Pakistanis Using an App

Lahore Police has busted a gang involved in defrauding citizens returning from overseas of millions using illicit modes.

After receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of the gang, Iqbal Town Police raided an apartment and apprehended seven suspects.

The arrested culprits have been identified as Arshad, Amir, Sohail, Ismail, Ramzan, Amir, and Adnan.

The police confiscated Smartphones and laptops from the apartment which have been sent for forensic investigation.

It also recovered both local and foreign currency worth millions, including 100,000 Saudi Riyals, 50,000 Indian Rupees, and 50,000 Bangladeshi Takas from the possession of the gang.

According to SP Iqbal Town, Abdul Wahab, the gang had been using an application named “Real Connect” which they employed to dupe unsuspecting people on the pretext of gifts through lottery.

He added that a case has been registered against the arrested suspects under relevant laws and further investigation is underway.