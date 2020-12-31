Aviation Minister Refuses to Accept His Role in PIA’s Losses Worth Billions

Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s admission that the case of the fake pilot licenses had been mishandled, the Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, is in denial of the facts.

In an interview with a local TV channel, Sarwar Khan refused to take responsibility for his statement on fake licenses that had made matter worse for the national airline, and insisted that his accountability measures should be appreciated.

The minister remarked that every airline in the world had suffered losses this year.

ALSO READ

Govt. Invites Hackers to Identify Ehsaas Program’s Security Vulnerabilities

The host corrected him with facts about the aviation industry being in a financial crunch due to the pandemic while Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had lost billions of rupees due to a ban on its flights by Europe, the UK, and the USA.

Earlier this year, while on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister had made a statement regarding the 262 fake licenses, out of which 182 have already been cleared. Due to his remarks, PIA has not been allowed to operate a direct flight to the UK, US, and Europe since July this year, and has consequently lost profitable routes to its competitors.

On 26 December, the minister alleged that PIA had fulfilled the criteria of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) with its operational safety system, and that the ban would be lifted soon.

ALSO READ

PIA Extends Deadline For Voluntary Separation Scheme Yet Again

In reality, the EASA had rejected PIA’s request for flight operations on 24 December and had extended the ban by another three months.

Furthermore, the minister insisted that PIA’s score during the last audit had been ‘97.6’ which is considered great, and his prediction had been based on it.

However, the host countered his argument saying, “The national carrier may have satisfied the EASA but the ban remained due to your statements”.

ALSO READ

Lahore Reports a Huge Increase in Online Financial Crimes

Ghulam Sarwar Khan maintained his stance and was adamant that his steps should be appreciated.

“Should we not have taken any action? You should appreciate that someone is taking initiative. Our transparency should be appreciated,” he retorted.

The program host then referred to the comments of the Attorney General of Pakistan in which he had admitted before the Islamabad High Court that the minister’s statement had been based on misinformation and that the issue had been mishandled.