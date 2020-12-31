Federal Education Minister Announces Decision On IBCC Equivalence For A-Levels

Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, has instructed the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) to grant provisional equivalence certificates to A-levels students.

According to details, the equivalence certificates will be issued before 19 January 2021 and will be based on previous exam results.

ALSO READ

Sindh Retrieves Govt Vehicles from Officials

To all A level students. I have asked IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before Jan 19 so that they can apply for admission to medical and professional colleges. Applications can be made through TCS or personally to IBCC offices — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 30, 2020

The step is aimed to enable A-levels students to apply to Pakistani educational institutions.

Students can submit applications for provisional equivalence certificates to IBCC through courier as well as in person.

ALSO READ

Pakistanis Barred from Boarding Flights at Heathrow Airport

Note that IBCC, last month, had partnered with a courier company to collect and return the applications for equivalence certificates at the doorsteps of the students.