10 Year Old Asks Court to Ban Bird Poaching

Ahmed Hassan, a 10 year wildlife activist, approached Islamabad High Court (IHC), calling for a ban against poaching falcons and other birds in the country.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah highlighted Pakistan’s import and export policies during the session, suggesting that “hunting is not good for the survival of birds”.

Previously, the court had also named Ahmed as one of the foremost respondents in a petition to stop transfer of falcons overseas. According to a government official present in the court session, some falcons were recently transferred to Gulf countries.

Rare and pure-bred birds such as falcons are quite common amongst wealthy communities in the Gulf, who use them to kill houbara bustards on their yearly trips to Balochistan during winters. The poaching sport was later banned by the court.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested some time for submitting a reply in this regard.

Rough statistics report that more that 200 rare falcons were exported to Qatar on special permission, during the first 6 months of 2020. Wildlife traffickers prefer catching falcons in the northern areas of Pakistan, often selling the birds in the Gulf on the cheaper.