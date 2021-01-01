Annual Security Report Shows Decline in Violence in Pakistan

According to the Annual Security Report compiled by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Pakistan reported 600 violence-related fatalities in 361 incidents during 2020, a 12% decline from 2019.

Last year, the former FATA region, which merged with KP in May 2018, witnessed the most fatalities, followed by Balochistan and KP.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Moves Up in Safe Countries List on Global Terrorism Index

Former FATA region recorded 191 violence-related deaths during 2020, a 63.2% increase from 2019.

Meanwhile, Balochistan reported 138 deaths and KP recorded 122 deaths in 2020 against the 226 and 148 of 2019 respectively.

Both Sindh and Punjab recorded a decline in violence-related fatalities in 2020 as well. On the other hand, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan reported an increase in fatalities last year. No death was reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir in 2020.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Ranks 8th in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator List

Of the 600 fatalities recorded last year, 228 were reported in 101 security operations and 372 were reported in 260 terrorist attacks. 86 terrorists were also apprehended during security operations in 2020.

In terms of fatalities by victims, 242 civilians, 200 militants, and 158 security officials died last year.