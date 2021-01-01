LHC Dismisses Students’ Plea For Rechecking MDCAT Papers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has thrown out a petition challenging results and demanding a recheck of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 session.

The plea filed by candidate Fatima Siddiqi and others was termed not maintainable by a bench led by Justice Ayesha A Malik.

The plaintiffs had contended in the petition that the MCQs in the entrance exam were out of syllabus, which led to a number of students failing the exam.

Their counsel also maintained that Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had failed to fulfill the commitment of granting grace marks to the students.

The lawyer also questioned the legitimacy of several provisions of the PMC Act 2020, arguing that the provisions violated fundamental rights granted by the constitution.

He requested the court to suspend the admission process and order rechecking of the papers.

Justice Malik ruled that the petitioners did not avail of the first remedy under the law and delayed approaching the court. She observed that the MDCAT regulations did not provide for rechecking option.