Pakistani Artist Paints Aircraft With Truck Art

Pakistan’s iconic truck art and tribal designs have interestingly entered the fly-zones, with a licensed flying academy adding the colors to a two-seater Cessna aircraft. With eloquent strokes of traditional motifs highlighting the exterior, the aircraft looks phenomenal.

The Chief Operating Officer of Sky Wings told Reuters that, “We want to show the world that Pakistan is not all about Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and terrorism issues. It a very diverse country and a land of opportunities”.

ALSO READ

Uncertainty Looms Large Over IKEA’s Entry in Pakistan

Truck art has breached international markets as one of the most famous cultural export in the last few years. International entities such as UNESCO have used this art in a mixture of indigenous designs to promote girls’ education in Pakistan’s northern areas.

Painter Haider Ali also talked with Reuters, adding that “the world is familiar with our truck art representation. Now, with this aircraft, our colors will fly in the air. We are really excited”.

Ali has been painting since childhood and learned the beautiful art from his father. His work is recognized all over Pakistan and multiple overseas entities have also approached the duo for some high-profile paint jobs.

ALSO READ

AirSial Is Poised To Revolutionize Domestic Commercial Aviation In Pakistan

Ali has high hopes for the day when he’d paint commercial aircraft, particularly an Airbus or Boeing in the future. He believes that the opportunity will soon arrive, and his art will be seen all over the world.