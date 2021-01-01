Uncertainty Looms Large Over IKEA’s Entry in Pakistan

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, announced that the world-famous furniture retail company, IKEA, is set to enter the Pakistani markets in a few months.

In a Twitter post, Dr. Faisal said that he had met with Dieter Mettke, an IKEA official, who was expected to lead the multinational conglomerate’s operations in Pakistan.

While the Tweet was deleted shortly after, the ambassador has also declined to address questions regarding the development.

When contacted for confirmation about the news, senior officials at the Board of Investment (BoI) and Ministry of Commerce said that they are unaware of such news.

SECP also has stated that the commission has not received any application for registration from any such company.

Interestingly, SECP’s website shows that two companies with the title of IKEA are already operating in Pakistan.

IKEA Trading (Hong Kong) Limited and IKEA Supply AG Switzerland have been operating in Pakistan since 2006 and 2015 respectively.

Meanwhile, IKEA’s headquarter in the Netherlands has neither confirmed nor denied the development.