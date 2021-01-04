Moto G Stylus 2021 Appears in New 3D Renders

Last year, Motorola launched the stylus-toting Moto G Stylus powered by Snapdragon 665. The Lenovo-owned company is now gearing up to launch a successor to the smartphone, which, unsurprisingly, has been extensively leaked. Around two months ago, the Smartphone appeared on an Amazon listing revealing all the important details.

Now, CAD renders of the smartphone have surfaced on the internet. According to the renders, the smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch flat display with a punch-hole on the top left and will measure 169.6 x 73.7 x 8.8mm.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will feature a quad-sensor camera system housed on a squircle camera bump. According to a reliable tipster Evan Blass, it will be equipped with a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP macro lens, and 2 MP depth sensor. Interestingly, the design revealed by the new CAD renders is quite different from the renders that appeared with the Amazon listing. Moreover, the camera specifications leaked are also different from what previous leaks suggested. The new leak claims that instead of a 2 MP macro cam the handset will feature a 5 MP macro cam.

Apart from this, contrary to the previous leak that suggested a side-facing fingerprint sensor, the new leak claims that it will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Most of the leaks about Moto G Stylus are contradicting each other. So, we don’t know what to expect from the smartphone just yet. Take all this info with a grain of salt.