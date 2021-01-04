Pakistani Startups Break Records in 2020 Despite Global Economic Slowdown

by Haroon Hayder

Despite a global economic slowdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistani startups managed to raise a record $47 million in pre-seed, seed, pre-Series A, Series B, and Series B funding rounds during 2020 in 23 deals, a 26% increase from 2019. Pakistani companies had raised $37 million across 19 deals in 2019.

According to Techshaw, 23 deals, most of them in the transportation category, were signed last year with the average deal being worth just over $2 million.

In terms of funding raised in each quarter during 2020, 8 deals worth $1.265 million were signed during Q1 while 3 deals worth $13.1 million were inked during Q2.

8 deals worth $16 million were finalized during Q3 while 8 deals worth $16.3 million were signed during Q4 last year.

Here is a detailed list of all companies and funding they raised in 2020.

Sr. No. Company name Funding raised
1. Screen-IT $250,000
2. InstaCare $140,000
3. MandiExpress $725,000
4. Tajir $3,300,000
5. Bazaar $1,300,000
6. Airflift $10,000,000
7. Emeds.pk $250,000
8. Social Champ $225,000
9. GrocerApp $1,000,000
10. Baby Planet $250,000
11. Safepay $150,000
12. Byte $150,000
13. Aimfit $1,000,000
14. Bykea $13,000,000
15. Healthwire $700,000
16. MedznMore $2,600,000
17. FindMyAdventure $600,000
18. Bagallery $900,000
19. Conatural $825,000
20. Clicky $700,000
21. Roomy $1,000,000
22. Finja $9,000,000

Via: Techshaw

Haroon Hayder

>