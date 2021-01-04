Pakistani Startups Break Records in 2020 Despite Global Economic Slowdown

Despite a global economic slowdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistani startups managed to raise a record $47 million in pre-seed, seed, pre-Series A, Series B, and Series B funding rounds during 2020 in 23 deals, a 26% increase from 2019. Pakistani companies had raised $37 million across 19 deals in 2019.

According to Techshaw, 23 deals, most of them in the transportation category, were signed last year with the average deal being worth just over $2 million.

In terms of funding raised in each quarter during 2020, 8 deals worth $1.265 million were signed during Q1 while 3 deals worth $13.1 million were inked during Q2.

8 deals worth $16 million were finalized during Q3 while 8 deals worth $16.3 million were signed during Q4 last year.

Here is a detailed list of all companies and funding they raised in 2020.

Sr. No. Company name Funding raised 1. Screen-IT $250,000 2. InstaCare $140,000 3. MandiExpress $725,000 4. Tajir $3,300,000 5. Bazaar $1,300,000 6. Airflift $10,000,000 7. Emeds.pk $250,000 8. Social Champ $225,000 9. GrocerApp $1,000,000 10. Baby Planet $250,000 11. Safepay $150,000 12. Byte $150,000 13. Aimfit $1,000,000 14. Bykea $13,000,000 15. Healthwire $700,000 16. MedznMore $2,600,000 17. FindMyAdventure $600,000 18. Bagallery $900,000 19. Conatural $825,000 20. Clicky $700,000 21. Roomy $1,000,000 22. Finja $9,000,000

Via: Techshaw