Pakistani Startups Break Records in 2020 Despite Global Economic Slowdown

Despite a global economic slowdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistani startups managed to raise a record $47 million in pre-seed, seed, pre-Series A, Series B, and Series B funding rounds during 2020 in 23 deals, a 26% increase from 2019. Pakistani companies had raised $37 million across 19 deals in 2019.
According to Techshaw, 23 deals, most of them in the transportation category, were signed last year with the average deal being worth just over $2 million.
ALSO READ
PTA Directs Social Media Platforms to Block Sacrilegious Film ‘Lady of Heaven’
In terms of funding raised in each quarter during 2020, 8 deals worth $1.265 million were signed during Q1 while 3 deals worth $13.1 million were inked during Q2.
8 deals worth $16 million were finalized during Q3 while 8 deals worth $16.3 million were signed during Q4 last year.
ALSO READ
Pakistani Doctor Waives $650,000 in Medical Bills for Cancer Patients
Here is a detailed list of all companies and funding they raised in 2020.
|Sr. No.
|Company name
|Funding raised
|1.
|Screen-IT
|$250,000
|2.
|InstaCare
|$140,000
|3.
|MandiExpress
|$725,000
|4.
|Tajir
|$3,300,000
|5.
|Bazaar
|$1,300,000
|6.
|Airflift
|$10,000,000
|7.
|Emeds.pk
|$250,000
|8.
|Social Champ
|$225,000
|9.
|GrocerApp
|$1,000,000
|10.
|Baby Planet
|$250,000
|11.
|Safepay
|$150,000
|12.
|Byte
|$150,000
|13.
|Aimfit
|$1,000,000
|14.
|Bykea
|$13,000,000
|15.
|Healthwire
|$700,000
|16.
|MedznMore
|$2,600,000
|17.
|FindMyAdventure
|$600,000
|18.
|Bagallery
|$900,000
|19.
|Conatural
|$825,000
|20.
|Clicky
|$700,000
|21.
|Roomy
|$1,000,000
|22.
|Finja
|$9,000,000
Via: Techshaw