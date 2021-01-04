Pakistani Doctor Waives $650,000 in Medical Bills for Cancer Patients

Dr. Omar Atiq, a Pakistani national currently practicing medicine in the United States of America, has reportedly waived off $650,000 worth of medical bills as a Christmas present for patients.

Dr. Atiq is an established Professor of Medicine at the University of Arkansas and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the American College of Physicians.

ALSO READ

HEC to Offer Medical Admissions to Foreigners and Dual Nationality Holders

American Magazine reported the news stating that Dr. Atiq had sent a congratulatory message to the cancer patients admitted at a cancer treatment facility that he runs, notifying them that their pending bills had been paid.

“I hope this note finds you well,” read the message.

The Arkansas Cancer Clinic was proud to have you as a patient. Although various health insurances pay most of the bills for the majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome.

Various media outlets have hailed the doctor’s gesture for setting a good example for other medical professionals working in the same field.

Working on a sweet story tonight. Around 200 cancer patients in Pine Bluff got this holiday card a few days ago— Dr. Omar Atiq who founded the Arkansas Cancer Clinic is forgiving all outstanding debts owed by patients. He says they wiped away bills totaling around $650,000. pic.twitter.com/IHnQ3IAv15 — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) December 30, 2020

ALSO READ

BISE Lahore to Award Scholarships to Deserving Students

Originally from Pakistan, Dr. Atiq had moved to Arkansas in 1991 after completing a fellowship at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

In his later years, the doctor became the first non-white president of the Arkansas Medical Society in 2013 and was made chairperson-elect of the Board of Governors of the American College of Physicians in 2018.