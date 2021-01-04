Parliamentary Body Forms Sub-Committee to Resolve Sports Federations Issues

The 13th meeting of the Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) was held under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA), Agha Hassan Baloch in Islamabad.

The Committee discussed the proposed legislation concerning Prevention of Offences in Sports in detail and directed the Ministry to adopt the proper procedure for its early passage.

While discussing the performance and achievements of the Karate Federation (KF), General Secretary Karate Federation, Andleeb Sandhu, briefed the Committee regarding their international achievements in detail.

ALSO READ

Shahida Hazara Wins First Gold in South Asian Games for Pakistan

She informed that the Government of Pakistan awarded a cash prize of Rs. 18,250,000 to the medal winners of the Karate team. The Committee appreciated the performance of the Pakistan Karate Federation.

The Committee also constituted a Sub-Committee to look into the issues of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and other Sports Federations in the country, particularly after the 18th Amendment. The Sub-Committee comprises of Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan as the Convener and has Munawara Bibi Baloch, Shahida Rehmani, and Rasheed Ahmad Khan as members.

The agenda about the question moved by MNA Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, regarding the annual income and expenditure of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the last three years, was deferred due to the non-presence of the PCB Chairman. The Committee also directed that the audit report of PCB should be presented in the next meeting, and the presence of Chairman PCB should also be ensured.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Cricketers Meet Families of Christchurch Attack Victims

MNAs Mehboob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Rubina Jamil, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Muhammad Hashim, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ali Zahid, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Shahida Rehmani, Nasiba Channa, Muhammad Anwar, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and senior officials from the Ministry attended the meeting.