Wasim Akram Shares a Vintage Photo of His Childhood

Former Pakistani captain, Wasim Akram, often referred to as the ‘Sultan of Swing’ shared an adorable throwback picture of his childhood when he stole the limelight being ‘shahbala’ at his uncle’s wedding.

The legendary cricketer shared his vintage photo with fans on Instagram revealing that the photograph was shared by his mother with him.

“My mom sent me this classic picture of me with my Mamo (maternal uncle) on his wedding day,” Akram wrote in the caption.

In the picture, a young and adorable Wasim is seen sitting with the groom dressed in traditional attire.

The cricketer-turned commentator reminisced that he got to keep all the cash and also enjoyed a horse ride on the occasion, a tradition in the weddings of those times.

The vintage photograph shared a few hours ago, has already accumulated nearly 18,000 likes and comments from his fans.