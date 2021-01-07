Realme V15 5G Goes Official With AMOLED, 64MP Camera And 50W Charging

Realme’s first phone of 2021 goes by the name of V15 5G, which is an upper mid-range device costing only $230. It will go for sale in China next week but should roll out to the global market in the upcoming weeks, likely with a different name.

Design and Display

The display is built around a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and is sourced from Samsung. It has a cornered punch-hole cutout for the front camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The rear panel has a glossy gradient finish and a vertical triple camera setup.

Internals and Storage

The internals include a main Mediatek Dimensity 800U chipset and a copper tube to keep thermals under control. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, though there is no word on storage expansion through an SD card.

In terms of software, the phone boots Android 10 with Realme UI 1 on top, though the company promises an upgrade to Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0 soon.

Cameras

The main camera is a 64MP lens next to an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. The phone has support for Super Night Mode, AI Beauty mode, Portrait mode, Movie Mode, and more for both the front and back cameras.

The punch-hole front camera is a 16MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

Although the 4,310 mAh battery has support for 50W fast charging, Realme ships the phone with a 65W charger instead. Buyers do not need to worry about this as this will not damage the phone’s battery.

As mentioned before, the Realme V15 5G will be available for $230 and will go for sale in China on January 14.

Specifications