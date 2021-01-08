ECC Approves Supplementary Grant for 30 Accountability Courts

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance has announced that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a supplementary grant of Rs. 400.20 million for the establishment of 30 Accountability Courts.

He added that these accountability courts are out of the planned 120 Accountability Courts.

Additionally, the Ministry of Law and Justice has planned the establishment of 120 Accountability Courts in phases as per the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.