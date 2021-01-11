Oppo Launches Reno5 with AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video

Oppo today announced the launch of its Reno5 Smartphone in Pakistan. According to the company, Reno5 has an industry-leading video performance and comes with AI Portrait Expert to help users express their best selves.

The launch event featured appearances and performances from industry stars Sheheryar Munawar, Zoe Viccaji, and rising travel photographer Ali Awais.

“Today’s smartphone is not just a tool to record our memories – it’s a partner that empowers our own unique way of storytelling and archives the unforgettable stories we share with our friends and family,” said George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan.

“With revolutionary imaging technology spanning both hardware and software, Reno5 gives users the power to magically bring to life the color and the light of the world in their own distinct style,” he added.

Reno5 features AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video which use intelligent light detection to combine Oppo’s advanced algorithms to enable users to quickly capture professional-quality videos with ease.

The phone, with its sleek and light design, 50W Flash Charge, and 90Hz AMOLED Screen, is available in two trendy color finishes. This latest smartphone is also finished with Oppo‘s unique Reno Glow effect.

AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video

By combining a portrait video onto a background video, AI Mixed Portrait brings the double exposure video effect to a smartphone for the first time, enabling an all-new artistic effect. The feature comes with two different artistic modes where users can customize how the portrait video blends into the background video, leading to fun and imaginative results.

Likewise, the new Dual-view Video enables video to be captured from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. This Dual-View Video effortlessly stitches the user and the object they are shooting in the same video frame at once.

Reno5 also introduces AI Highlight Video – an innovative feature to automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and improve the video‘s quality accordingly by applying Oppo’s industry-leading Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms.

Picture Convenience with Smart Innovations

Powered by the AI-enhanced Sensing Algorithm, the Reno5 supports futuristic touch-free interactions. Smart Message Privacy automatically detects if someone else is looking at your phone and hides notifications accordingly.

Smart AirControl enables you to answer or mute a call, and to scroll within apps by using hand gestures; Smart Always-on Display prevents the Reno5 screen from dimming or shutting down while you are using the phone.

Availability

With the price of Rs. 59,999, Oppo Reno5 is now available on Pre-Order and will be available in stores starting on the 16th of January 2021.