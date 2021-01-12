Vivo Launches Y51s Priced at PKR 39,999

Smartphone brand Vivo has announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, Y51s, in Pakistan. This new addition to the youth-oriented Y series will house an 8GB RAM + 128 GB ROM for the usage of multiple apps with ease.

Featuring AI Triple camera set up, the new Y51s houses a 48MP Main Rear Camera with various built-in multiple shooting modes including Super Night Camera, Stylish night filters to enable users to capture ultra-clear shots, day and night.

Power & Performance

To support a long-lasting camera and app usage experience, Vivo Y51s comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery complemented by 18W Fast Charge technology.

Additionally, it also features a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner that turns on the display and unlocks the phone at the same time effortlessly. The phone has a stylish appearance and is available in two colors: Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

Y51s is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 6 Series Mobile Platform that allows users to use more apps with ease. It also offers users an uninterrupted Smartphone experience with AI power-saving technology; According to Vivo, a single full charge can provide 17.9 hours of online HD movie streaming or 9.9 hours of resource-intensive games.

Camera Setup

Y51s features a 48MP Rear Camera with multiple shooting modes, while the AI triple camera enables the user to capture ultra-clear shots, day and night. The rear camera allows experimentation with various photography angles via Super Wide Angle Camera, Super Macro Camera, and Super Night Mode.

The Super Night Mode uses a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to reduce the noise in photos, even in low light conditions. It also comes with four sets of Stylish Night Filters, designed by professional photographers exclusively for Vivo to enable users to shoot like a pro.

For videos, the rear camera comes with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology to take ultra-stable videos while running, cycling, of people or faraway landscape.

The 16MP front camera in Y51s comes with Super Night Selfie mode with Aura Screen light that adjusts to the ambient lighting automatically. Additionally, it leverages a noise cancellation algorithm to pack a punch in low-light conditions.

Audio-Visual Experience

Y51s features an in-built Audio booster with specially designed unique Super Audio sound effects to enhance the user’s audiovisual experience. The Multi-turbo 4.0 enhances the gaming experience by reducing stuttering and lags especially when too many applications are running simultaneously in the background.

With Halo FullView™ Display, the Y51s provides a wide view for both videos and games along with an eye protection mode. The Face Wake feature can be used to unlock the phone when you pick it up and ‘wake’ it.

Pricing & Availability

The all-new Y51s is currently available for pre-order at a price of Rs. 39,999. Vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y51s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

Vivo Y51s is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).