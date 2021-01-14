Samsung Launches Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced the latest flagship devices Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Made for today’s lifestyles, the new Galaxy S21 phones are loaded with state-of-the-art innovations so users can make the most of every moment.

The new flagship series debuts an iconic design, a pro-grade camera, and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device. Each device offers the connectivity, power, and performance that only Samsung can deliver.

“We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a Smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“We also recognize the importance of choice, especially now, and that’s why the Galaxy S21 series gives you the freedom to choose the best device for your style and needs,” he added.

Striking Design

Galaxy S21 was designed for those who want a light design and compact 6.2-inch display. Galaxy S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery, perfect for marathon gamers and binge-watchers.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. For the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display — on S21 Ultra, you can choose both.

Galaxy S21 touts an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing. It automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content whether you’re swiping through your social feeds or watching shows.

The display is also easy on the eyes. To help reduce eye fatigue, the new Eye Comfort Shield automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day, content you’re viewing, and your bedtime.

The Galaxy S21 series introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic.

Galaxy S21 and S21+ will be available in a range of eye-catching colors, including a new signature color: Phantom Violet, while S21 Ultra will be available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

Pro-Grade Camera

Galaxy S21 continues Samsung’s camera heritage with pro-grade enhancements and video innovations that enable users of every skill level to get the best shot.

Improved 8K Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage. Even in fast-moving or bumpy conditions, your footage will be buttery-smooth with Super Steady video at an improved 60fps. New Director’s View lets you see, switch, and select the best shot to tell your best story.

With the power of AI, the popular Single Take feature allows you to capture a variety of still and video formats with one tap. It has been enhanced with new pro-style video settings like Highlight Video and Dynamic Slow-Mo, which lets you focus on the most compelling action in stunning stills and highlight reels.

Some other key features of the S21 camera setup include Portrait Mode with AI and 3D analyses, Space Zoom for steady shots, Zoom Lock to minimize shaky hands, and many more.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual telephoto-lenses) that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer color data and more than three times wider dynamic range.

For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option, you won’t miss a single detail when editing photos on S21 Ultra.

Connectivity & Performance

The Galaxy S21 features the latest and most advanced smartphone chipset yet in a Galaxy for greater speed, energy efficiency, and advanced computing capabilities to support 5G connectivity and on-device AI.

Galaxy S21 is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung’s own proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables S21 to add a new layer of protection.

With Galaxy S21’s all-new Private Share function, you can also control who gets access to the content you send, and how long it’s available – so you can share content worry-free.

You can now locate non-connected devices, with Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator. Simply attach a SmartTag to your keys, a bag, or even your pet’s collar and you can use SmartThings Find to find the item or your pet.

For the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan-favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Availability & Price

Starting January 29, 2021, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be widely available through Samsung.com and retailers online. The three devices will be available in the following colors:

Galaxy S21 : Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM (256GB available in Phantom Gray only)

: Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM (256GB available in Phantom Gray only) Galaxy S21+: Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black

Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black Galaxy S21 Ultra: Phantom Silver in 128GB model with 12GB RAM model; Phantom Black in 128GB model with 12GB RAM, 256GB model with 12GB RAM, or 512GB model with 16GB RAM

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra begin January 14. Consumers who pre-order Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ between January 14 and January 28, 2021, will get also get the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will include Galaxy Buds Pro.

Pricing for the Galaxy S21 starts at RRP 169,999, Galaxy S21+ at RRP 194,999, and Galaxy S21 Ultra at RRP 229,999.