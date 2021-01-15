Oppo A93 5G Launched With Snapdragon 480 and Triple Cameras

In October last year, Oppo unveiled the 4G variant of its A93 mid-range handset. Now, the company has launched a tweaked version of the device touting the recently launched Snapdragon 480 5G processor for mid-range smartphones. The handset features some impressive specifications including a high refresh rate display, good RAM capacity, and a large battery.
Design and Display
Aesthetically, the handset looks exactly like its previously launched sibling. It is built around a 6.5-inch LTPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design, 1080p resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut, 405ppi pixel density, and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Internals and Storage
Internally, the Oppo A93 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB expandable onboard storage.
It runs ColorOS 11.1 based Android 11 OS and comes with dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Cameras
The Smartphone features a triple sensor camera system at the back with a 48 MP main sensor, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, it sports an 8 MP single sensor shooter for selfies.
Battery and Pricing
Oppo A93 5G packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Its availability is not known yet. As far as the pricing is concerned, the base variant will cost $309.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 4xX.X GHz Kryo 460)
- GPU: Adreno 619
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
- OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90 Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Camera
- Primary: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Selfie: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (side-mounted)
- Battery: 5000 mAh (18W charging)
- Price: $309