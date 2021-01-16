Cyber Crime Increased By 500% in 2020: FIA

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has revealed that cybercrime had increased by five times during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 as compared to the previous years.

According to a report released by the Cyber Crime Wing, 94,227 complaints of cybercrime that included scams, sexual harassment, stalking, and access to unauthorized accounts were received in 2020.

Faisalabad topped the list of cybercrime-related arrests with the apprehension of 90 cybercrime offenders, followed by Multan with 83 imprisonments.

According to the Cyber Crime Wing Assistant Director Shoaib Haroon, six cases of child pornography were reported in Faisalabad last year, out of which six suspects were arrested in three cases and the remaining were disposed of.

“The arrested suspects were involved in spreading child pornography through WhatsApp,” he revealed.

The Assistant Director added that the Faisalabad Cyber Crime Wing had registered 88 cases and investigated 90 suspects.

“The apprehended suspects were involved in social media harassment, online fraud, as well as the character assassination of women,” he remarked.

The Cyber Crime Wing has established a complaint management unit at each reporting center and has processed a total of 100,000 complaints.