ASUS ROG Phone 5 Appears in a Live Image

ASUS is readying to launch its next ROG phone in the upcoming months and according to a recent leak, the handset will be fueled by a 6000 mAh cell with support for 60W to 65W fast charging. Just a few hours after this leak surfaced on the internet, another leakster dubbed WhyLab shared a live image of the phone.

The leaked image reveals the rear design profile of the impending smartphone. It has a geometric pattern that feels like an evolution of ROG 3’s design instead of a complete redesign and has the number ‘05’ written on it. This might be an indication that the company is skipping the number 4 in its moniker. For those who don’t know, Chinese companies usually skip number 4 when it comes to setting the names of their products. It is considered a bad omen in the region.

Apart from this, as compared to its predecessor, the ROG brand logo has been moved to the lower-left corner. There is also a special red button on the side which is most likely a shortcut to gaming mode.

The leak also reveals that the next ROG phone will come with a triple sensor rear camera setup led by a 64 MP main sensor. In addition to the image leak, the Smartphone was recently spotted on China’s 3C certification website that confirmed 65W charging support. The same device was previously benchmarked on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM, and Android 11.

The phone will most likely break covers in March or April. The company hinted at the handset’s release some time ago by posting a teaser that highlights a constellation that, in astrology, is associated with the period between March 21-April 19.