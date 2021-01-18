Karachi to Witness Yet Another Cold Wave for Two Weeks

Karachi is expected to get colder during the last week of January, with temperatures to drop as low as 6ºC. The Met Office has predicted a chilly forecast to sweep the shores of the port city, with cold and dry spells expected to last a fortnight.

As per PMD’s weather forecast and predictions, the previous cold wave had temperatures as high as 29 degrees in the daytime, with minimum temperatures recorded between 6 to 7 degrees.

On New Year’s Eve, Karachi recorded its coldest night of the calendar year, with the temperature dropping to 5.6ºC in various parts of the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, cold winds are expected to run through parts of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. The Met Office has also predicted dense fog in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

In nationwide statistics, the PMD recorded minimum temperatures in Skardu (-14ºC), Gupis (-12ºC), Astore (-12ºC), Leh (-12ºC), Anantnag (-8ºC), Bagrote (-7ºC), Gilgit (-6ºC), Hunza (-6ºC), Srinagar (-6ºC), Shopian (-5ºC), Parachinar (-5ºC) and Ziarat (-5ºC).