Attempt to Smuggle Mobile Phones Worth Millions Foiled at Islamabad Airport

The Customs staff at the Islamabad International Airport has continued its crackdown on the illegal movement of commercial goods, according to a statement issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Its consistent efforts have resulted in the confiscation of 57 high-value Mobile phones, 16 iPads, four drone cameras, and other electronic items like smartwatches.

The statement mentioned that the total value of the seized goods is expected to be Rs. 11 million and that legal action has been initiated against two accused.

Earlier this month, the Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad at the Islamabad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,360 smartphones, 14 iPads, and six play stations.