Islamabad Police Introduces “Smart Stop And Search” to Reduce Crime

Islamabad Police has introduced a new method of road security following the removal of the check posts in the federal capital upon the orders from the Federal Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

The news was released via a video posted by the official Twitter account of the Islamabad Police, whereby the modern method of security called ‘Smart Stop and Search’ has been explained.

After removal of Check posts, #IslamabadPolice now ensuring the safety and security of citizens through a new security mechanism called " Smart Stop & Search".@PTVNewsOfficial @ShkhRasheed @DigIslamabad pic.twitter.com/HfzUjHDgqx — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 18, 2021

SP Islamabad Police, Muhammad Omar Khan, stated that the new strategy has been launched to control crimes in the federal capital and involves a “stop and search” surprise point in each zone. After every two hours, the policemen change their position and move to new locations to maintain the element of surprise and keep the check and balance dynamic.

ALSO READ

Imran Khan to Meet Tesla’s Executives to Discuss Launching Electric Cars in Pakistan

SP Omar Khan added that every major road in Islamabad will be patrolled to control crimes and to ensure the dignity and safety of the people. He added that each checkpoint will have five male constables and one female constable.

He announced that a ‘smart patrol vehicle’ will also be present in each area for the live observance of the surroundings and live footage will be sent to and monitored by both the Federal Safe City Command Center and other on-duty officers in the vicinity on handsets.

The SP affirmed that along with the checkings, the new system is intended to ensure that the people undergo the least amount of difficulty. He added that police personnel has been directed to make sure that the flow of traffic is not affected and that special care is taken of vehicles with families on board.