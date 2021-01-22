Infinix Announces Hot 10 Play With a Massive Battery & Helio G25 Chipset

Posted by Mahnoor Nadeem

Last year, Infinix announced the Hot 10 and Hot 10 Lite Smartphones as entry-level devices with reasonable features. Now the company has added a play variant to the series that comes with Android 10 Go Edition, a 6.82-inch display, and a 6000 mAh battery.

Design and Display

Aesthetically, the handset looks like its siblings the Infinix Hot 10 and Hot 10 Lite. It has a similar rectangular camera bump and a subtle paint job at the back. The fingerprint sensor is also mounted at the back.

Infinix Hot 10 Play announced with Helio G25, 6.82'' screen, and 6,000 mAh battery

The handset features a huge 6.82-inch display with 720p resolution, 82.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 263 PPI density.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, it is powered by the Helio G25 SoC topped with 2 GB or 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB onboard expandable storage. The handset runs XOS 7.0 flavored Android 10 Go Edition.

Cameras

At the back, the handset sports a dual-sensor camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor and a depth sensor with an unspecified capacity.

For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 6000 mAh battery charged through a micro USB port at up to 10W.

It is currently available for sale in Pakistan with the base variant costing Rs. 16999.

Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
  • OS: Android 10 (Go edition), XOS 7
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.82 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 2 GB, 4 GB
    • Internal: 32 GB, 64 GB
  • Camera
    • Primary: 13 MP + Depth sensor
    • Selfie: 8 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, MicroUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
  • Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh (10W charging)
  • Price: Rs. 16999

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

Mahnoor Nadeem

lens

