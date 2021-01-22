Infinix Announces Hot 10 Play With a Massive Battery & Helio G25 Chipset

Last year, Infinix announced the Hot 10 and Hot 10 Lite Smartphones as entry-level devices with reasonable features. Now the company has added a play variant to the series that comes with Android 10 Go Edition, a 6.82-inch display, and a 6000 mAh battery.

Design and Display

Aesthetically, the handset looks like its siblings the Infinix Hot 10 and Hot 10 Lite. It has a similar rectangular camera bump and a subtle paint job at the back. The fingerprint sensor is also mounted at the back.

The handset features a huge 6.82-inch display with 720p resolution, 82.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 263 PPI density.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, it is powered by the Helio G25 SoC topped with 2 GB or 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB onboard expandable storage. The handset runs XOS 7.0 flavored Android 10 Go Edition.

Cameras

At the back, the handset sports a dual-sensor camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor and a depth sensor with an unspecified capacity.

For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 6000 mAh battery charged through a micro USB port at up to 10W.

It is currently available for sale in Pakistan with the base variant costing Rs. 16999.

Specifications

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Mali-G52 MC2 Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)

MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) OS: Android 10 (Go edition), XOS 7

Android 10 (Go edition), XOS 7 Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display: LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.82 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio

Memory: RAM: 2 GB, 4 GB Internal: 32 GB, 64 GB

Camera Primary: 13 MP + Depth sensor Selfie: 8 MP

Connectivity: LTE, MicroUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,

LTE, MicroUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)

Yes (rear-mounted) Battery: 6000 mAh (10W charging)

6000 mAh (10W charging) Price: Rs. 16999

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.